First inductees announced for the Ring of Honor Hall of Fame

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

January 31, 2022

PHOTO CREDIT: ROH
The Briscoes are the first announced inductees into the Ring of Honor Hall of Fame. The company announced the creation of their Hall last week and will continue to reveal inductees throughout February.

The Briscoes are multiple time ROH Tag Team Champions. Recently, the lost the GCW Tag Team Championships to Nick Gage and Matt Tremont at The WRLD on GCW show from the Hammerstein Ballroom.

