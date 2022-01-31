First inductees announced for the Ring of Honor Hall of Fame

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Briscoes are the first announced inductees into the Ring of Honor Hall of Fame. The company announced the creation of their Hall last week and will continue to reveal inductees throughout February.

Ring of Honor Is Proud To Welcome Jay & Mark Briscoe Into The Inaugural Class Of The ROH Hall Of Fame. https://t.co/CE7AQu6SbP Don’t Miss The Briscoe’s HOF Special Episode This Weekend On ROH TV! The ROH HOF Special Featuring All Inductees Will Air The Weekend Of 3/5 On ROH TV pic.twitter.com/OmGvZDhuVc — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 31, 2022

The Briscoes are multiple time ROH Tag Team Champions. Recently, the lost the GCW Tag Team Championships to Nick Gage and Matt Tremont at The WRLD on GCW show from the Hammerstein Ballroom.

