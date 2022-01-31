Shane McMahon reportedly scheduled to participate at WrestleMania

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Shane McMahon is back in the WWE and slated to work at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas.

McMahon made his return in the men’s Royal Rumble match on Saturday and was one of the final four participants. The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Shane’s appearance was not a one off and that he is booked for Elimination Chamber in February and WrestleMania. This year’s Elimination Chamber event will take place in Saudi Arabia.

McMahon worked last year’s WrestleMania in cage match against Braun Strowman.

