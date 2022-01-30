SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ronda Rousey’s priorities have changed. In an interview with WWE.com after her Royal Rumble victory, Rousey talked about her emotions coming out of the match and her attitude toward fans ahead of her appearance on Monday Night Raw. You can watch the full interview HERE.

“I’m gonna go back to my bus and love on my little baby and that’s really the only thing I care about,” Rousey said regarding how she felt after punching her ticket to WrestleMania. “My priorities have changed. There was quite the reaction tonight and you can expect me not to fall for it this time. I’ll see you guys on Monday.

Rousey will be with WWE full-time during what reportedly will be a year long run. She is scheduled to appear on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. It is her first Raw appearance since losing in the main event of WrestleMania 35 in 2019.

