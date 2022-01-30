Brock Lesnar to appear on Monday Night Raw

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Brock Lesnar will be appearing on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw coming out of a busy night at the Royal Rumble.

Lesnar lost his WWE Championship to Bobby Lashley after Paul Heyman betrayed him and sided with an interfering Roman Reigns. Later in the show, Lesnar was the 30th entrant in the men’s Royal Rumble match and was victorious after eliminating Drew McIntyre.

It was a rollercoaster night for @BrockLesnar, but after losing his WWE Championship and winning the #RoyalRumble, The Beast is back on #WWERaw to decide who he will challenge at #Wrestlemania.https://t.co/aR4SuNrFfy — WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022

WWE is reporting that on Raw Lesnar will decide who he wants to face at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas. In addition to Lesnar, other key segments announced for Raw include Lashley and MVP celebrating the return of the Almighty Era and Ronda Rousey addressing her own Royal Rumble victory and return to WWE.

