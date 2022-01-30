News Ticker

Brock Lesnar to appear on Monday Night Raw

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

January 30, 2022

PHOTO CREDIT: WWE
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Brock Lesnar will be appearing on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw coming out of a busy night at the Royal Rumble.

Lesnar lost his WWE Championship to Bobby Lashley after Paul Heyman betrayed him and sided with an interfering Roman Reigns. Later in the show, Lesnar was the 30th entrant in the men’s Royal Rumble match and was victorious after eliminating Drew McIntyre.

WWE is reporting that on Raw Lesnar will decide who he wants to face at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas. In addition to Lesnar, other key segments announced for Raw include Lashley and MVP celebrating the return of the Almighty Era and Ronda Rousey addressing her own Royal Rumble victory and return to WWE.

CATCH-UP: More details revealed on Ronda Rousey’s return to WWE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*