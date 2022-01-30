More details revealed on Ronda Rousey’s return to WWE

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ronda Rousey will not be a part-time player in WWE now that she is back in the fold with the company. Rousey returned at Saturday’s Royal Rumble premium live event and won the women’s Royal Rumble match. Rousey eliminated Charlotte Flair after entering the match at number 28.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Rousey will be a full-time player during this run. The report indicates that once Rousey agreed to join the company again, winning the Royal Rumble was always the plan for her. The current plan is for Rousey to face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38 and then Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 39 next year.

Rousey has not been seen in WWE since losing in the main event of WrestleMania 35. She will appear on Monday’s episode of Raw.

CATCH-UP: New WWE Champion crowned at the Royal Rumble