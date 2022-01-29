New WWE Champion crowned at the Royal Rumble

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Bobby Lashley is the new WWE Champion.

Lashley defeated Brock Lesnar to win the title at the Royal Rumble after Roman Reigns interfered in the match and Paul Heyman showed his true colors and sided with Reigns. Lashley and Lesnar battled with vicious German suplexes on one another throughout the match. Lashley crashed through the ring barricade at one point, but Lesnar was not able to capitalize due to Reigns.

Reigns and Lesnar have been embattled in a feud for months with Paul Heyman’s allegiance central to the story. Lashley is a former WWE Champion. This was the first time Lashley and Lesnar met one on one for a match.

