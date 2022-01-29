Ronda Rousey returns to WWE, wins women’s Royal Rumble

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ronda Rousey is back in the WWE.

Rousey was the 28th entrant into the women’s Royal Rumble match after rumors of her return circulated all week long. Rousey had a notable staredown with Shayna Baszler during the match and then was victorious after eliminating Charlotte Flair. That elimination corroborates reports that indicated the plan for WrestleMania 38 is to go with Rousey vs. Flair.

Rousey has not been in a WWE ring since losing in the main event of WrestleMania 35.

