Major women’s match reportedly set for WrestleMania

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair is reportedly set for WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Rousey is expected to return to WWE and will kickstart the feud with Flair during the Royal Rumble event. The report indicates that Rousey’s agreement is for one year with matches at WrestleMania this year and next included. Rousey will be on Smackdown, but will appear on Raw in various instances.

Ronda Rousey is a former WWE Raw Women’s Champion. Her last WWE appearance was at WrestleMania 35 in the main event along with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. Rousey and Flair previously met one on one at Survivor Series in 2018.

CATCH-UP: Sasha Banks makes return to WWE ahead of Royal Rumble