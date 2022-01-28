Sasha Banks makes return to WWE ahead of Royal Rumble

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Sasha Banks is back on WWE Smackdown.

Banks appeared near the top of this week’s show in a segment that involved Charlotte Flair. Banks interrupted a Charlotte promo and said that she was “ready to rumble.” From there, a brawl ensued between Shotzi, Natalya, Shayna Baszler, Aliyah, and Flair. Flair cleared the ring and then Banks took her out before throwing her over the top rope.

Banks has been away from WWE nursing a foot injury. She will be in the women’s Royal Rumble match on Saturday night.

