WWE and Disney agree to deal on WWE Network

WWE and Disney have their first business deal in place. According to the Sports Business Journal, WWE has an exclusive agreement in place with Disney to host it’s WWE Network product on Disney+ Hotstar in Indonesia. The deal will start with the Royal Rumble event this weekend.

The Royal Rumble event takes place Saturday night from St. Louis. Matches on the show include Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship, Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship, both the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches, and more.

