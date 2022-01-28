FREE PODCAST 1/28 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss issue #157 of the PWTorch (1-23-92) including Rumble ‘92 results, Hart Loses IC Title to Mountie, Ventura to WCW, Wade’s Top 10 WWF Wrestlers, more (169 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Patrick and Alex kick off the fourth episode of the “PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast” Dailycast by reviewing Royal Rumble 1992, including Flair’s 60-minute WWF Title win as well as Bret Hart’s IC title loss to the Mountie. They also cover WCW’s big signing of Jesse Ventura, as well as the upcoming Clash of Champions and SuperBrawl events. Patrick and Alex also discuss another segment of Wade’s Torch Talk with Bill Eadie, as well as title changes at house shows, and Wade’s Top 10 wrestlers in the WWF that are not tied to potential steroid issues (the results may surprise you).

