Top NXT star reportedly set for spring main roster call-up

LA Knight will reportedly be headed to the WWE main roster soon after WrestleMania this spring. The Wrestling Observer is reporting that WWE officials are very high on Knight right now and that a call-up is on the horizon.

Knight has recently been working dark matches and WWE Main Event tapings, while a member of the NXT 2.0 roster. In NXT 2.0, Knight has been feuding with Grayson Waller.

Knight signed with WWE in 2021 and debuted at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day. Prior to Waller, Knight had a key feud with Cameron Grimes.

