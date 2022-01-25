NXT announces Vengeance Day special, first match confirmed

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT will be running a special television event on February 15 called Vengeance Day. The company announced the news on tonight’s episode of NXT 2.0.

This is the second Vengeance Day event in NXT history. Last year, Vengeance Day served as the 33rd TakeOver event and featured Finn Balor vs. Pete Dunne for the NXT Championship in the main event.

Thus far, the only official match announced for the show is Cameron Grimes vs. Carmelo Hayes for the NXT North American Championship. That match was made official after NXT 2.0 went off the air.

Carmelo Hayes defeated Roderick Strong at New Year’s Evil to unify the North American and NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

