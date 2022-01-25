WrestleMania weekend NXT show date reportedly set

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT 2.0 Stand and Deliver will return to WrestleMania weekend as the brand’s premiere show of the year, but it comes with a catch.

PWInsider is reporting that the current plan is to run the Stand and Deliver event as a matinee show on April 1, the same day as night one of WrestleMania. WWE will then run the Hall of Fame event on Friday March 31. The report indicates these are preliminary plans and could change as the event draws closer.

NXT ran a two night Stand and Deliver event last year during the week of WrestleMania 37. No matches have been announced for this year’s show.

