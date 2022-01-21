Internal disappointment inside WWE regarding NXT 2.0

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT 2.0 has caused some early disappointment inside the walls of WWE.

Wrestlevotes is reporting that sources in WWE are disappointed with the progress of NXT 2.0 throughout it’s first four months of existence. The report indicates that WWE expected audiences to gravitate toward the new NXT 2.0 stars faster than they have.

Internally WWE is said to be disappointed w/ NXT 2.0 in its first 4 months. Source said they thought more fans would gravitate towards the newer stars quicker than they have. Could it just be too much, too fast? Either way I don’t expect any changes to the concept… just yet. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) January 21, 2022

NXT was rebranded in tone and presentation to NXT 2.0 in September of 2021. Bruce Pritchard has taken on a key leadership role with the brand during the relaunch. Bron Breakker, Grayson Waller, Tony D’Angelo, and Mandy Rose are key, new talents that have taken over the top of that card since the pivot and shakeup.

