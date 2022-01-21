Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion set to make MLW debut

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Buddy Matthews, formally Buddy Murphy in WWE, will make his MLW debut at their Blood and Thunder show tonight in Dallas. The company announced the news on Friday morning and confirmed Matthews would wrestle on the show, but did not reveal who his opponent would be.

Matthews is a former Cruiserweight Champion in WWE. He was released from WWE in June of 2021. Since then, Murphy has appeared for New Japan Pro Wrestling and other various independent promotions around the country.

