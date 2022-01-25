VIP AUDIO 1/24 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Maryse wedding, Spelling Bee with Riddle & Orton vs. Gable & Otis, Styles vs. Theory, Orton vs. Gable, Lashley-Lesnar weigh-in, more (30 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including the final hype for the Royal Rumble, the Bobby Lashley-Brock Lesnar weigh-in, Maryse’s birthday party, the Riddle & Randy Orton vs. Otis & Chad Gable spelling bee, a Becky Lynch-Doudrop segment, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO