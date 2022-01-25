FREE PODCAST 1/24 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Wells: Final Rumble hype, picks for the Rumble, Lashley-Lesnar weigh-in with live callers, emails (137 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Kelly Wells from the PWTorch Dailycast “PWT Talks NXT” podcast to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live calls and emails. They discuss the final hype for the Royal Rumble, the Bobby Lashley-Brock Lesnar weigh-in, Maryse’s birthday party, the Becky Lynch-Doudrop segment, and more.

