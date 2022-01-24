WRESTLING MERCHANDISE 101: WWE Legends Series, AEW Revolution Crate 2022 spoilers, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

New Arrivals

WWE LEGENDS SERIES 13

The latest WWE Elite Legends collection is out now and available at Target stores across the country. I was able to pick up all four figures in the set this week ($21.99 each). The standout of the set is The Hurricane. The colorful figure has black and bright green ring attire and a long, removable cloth cape. It has a good face sculpt as well. The Jake “The Snake” Roberts figure is clad in blue tights and loaded with extras, including multiple hands (one with a black glove and two pointing hands), a snake, and a bag for the snake.

Triple H is in camo attire with a DX hat and t-shirt, cloth pants, a megaphone, and extra hands. You can pair it with DX figures from previous sets that have the same camo style attire. Rounding out the set is “Cowboy” Bob Orton. The figure comes with boxing gloves, which I presume is to represent when he “boxed” Mr. T on Saturday Night’s Main Event. The figure comes with regular hands that you can switch out however. Also included are a vest, a hat, and an arm cast.

Overall, this is a really good set. The figures are good and the accessories are a really nice complement. Distribution is always spotty at Target, but completing this set should be relatively easy if you are able to check a few Target stores.

AEW ALL ELITE CRATE

(WARNING: This section contains spoilers of the AEW Revolution 2022 Crate!).

The quarterly AEW All Elite Crate arrived a couple of weeks ago.

Here are the contents for this edition: a Malakai Black t-shirt (black and white with a stained glass style artwork of Black), a Jungle Boy t-shirt (heather grey with artwork of a lion and his name), an autographed photo of Anna Jay (studio pose), a Nyla Rose Micro Brawler, an Orange Cassidy air freshener (featuring a black and white portrait of Cassidy), a Cody Rhodes label pin (four variations), Young Bucks Superkicks socks, a “Big Money” Matt Hardy money clip, a Team Taz sticker, and a poster of the main event from Revolution 2020, Hangman Page & Kenny Omega vs. The Young Bucks. All in all, a nice little haul. To sign up for AEW’s All Elite mystery crate, you can go to www.allelitecrate.com.

WWE CHAMPIONSHIP SHOWDOWN

WWE’s 2-pack of basic figures are packaged as WWE Championship Showdown. I usually skip most of these, but I picked up the new 2-pack of Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair. The figures are wearing their attire from their WrestleMania 36 NXT Title match (the empty arena era).

The extras are pretty nice. Included in the package is a base featuring a picture of the NXT Title belt and two stands so you can attach the figures and pose them how you would like (although since they are “basic” figures, the posing is somewhat limited). If you are a fan of either of these wrestlers, this is well worth checking out. WWE Championship Showdown sets are available online at Amazon ($19.99) or the usual retail outlets.

In The News

It was announced that Rey Mysterio will be on the cover of the WWE 2K22 video game. The game is available for PS4, PS5, XBox One, and XBox Series X in a regular and deluxe version. The release date is March 8th. You can pre-order at wweshop.com or the usual outlets.

Game Changer Wrestling held the biggest event in its history over the weekend and released new merchandise in conjunction. You can find their merch page at gcwmerch.com.

Pre-orders are now available for Impact Wrestling’s Hard To Kill 2022 DVD and the Bound For Glory 2021 DVD ($19.99 each). Find out more at shopimpact.com.

Chella Toys announced that they will release an upcoming retro style figure for legendary wrestler Exotic Adrian Street. Details are forthcoming, but you can check out their site at chellatoys.net.

Super 7 is producing a new figure of Andre The Giant. The figure has yellow tights and boots and includes interchangeable hands, an extra head, and a beer can. The highly-detailed figure goes for $55 and is available for pre-order at super7.com.

Coming Up

The pre-sale for the Sting Retro Micro Brawler ends this week on January 26th at 1pm EST. Find out more at prowrestlingtees.com.

Highspotsauctions.com has a virtual signing on Thursday at 7pm EST with Impact Wrestling’s Zicky Dice.

Fans of the old Hasbro WWF figures will want to check out the Mattel Creations website on Friday. A new 4-pack of Retro figures will be available of Roddy Piper, “Cowboy” Bob Orton, “Mean” Gene Okerlund, and Mr. T for $55 (limit of 2). The set will go on sale Friday, January 28th at 12pm EST.

You can follow Darrin Lilly on Twitter at darrin_lilly and on Instagram at dklstl

CATCH-UP: WRESTLING MERCHANDISE 101: Blood and Guts figures out, AEW trading cards on the horizon, more