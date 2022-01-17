WRESTLING MERCHANDISE 101: Blood and Guts figures out, AEW trading cards on the horizon, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Welcome back to Merchandising 101! Here’s what’s happening this week.

New Arrivals

BLOOD & GUTS FIGURE: The highly anticipated Blood & Guts: Dr. Britt Baker DMD set is arriving to customers who pre-ordered last September (very timely considering WWE’s comments about AEW and blood in the Toronto Star article). This set is based on Baker’s match against Thunder Rosa from the St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode of AEW Dynamite.

The packaging itself is very eye-catching. There are fake blood splatters on the plastic window and a large bloody photo of Baker on the back. The figure wears a silver, red, and black outfit. Three heads are included: Two bloody heads (one has a smile, one has a serious expression) and one without blood. A Role Model t-shirt is included for the figure (the real version is available on prowrestlingtees.com) as well as a right hand with a black glove.

This is one of the most unique pieces that Jazwares has released from its AEW figure line and I consider it a must-have for collectors. The set is a Ringside Collectibles exclusive and goes for $39.99. Currently the item is on back-order with an estimated ship date of mid-February.

AEW TRADING CARDS: Upper Deck has released its new set of All Elite Wrestling trading cards. The cards feature Kenny Omega, Sting, Hangman Page, Britt Baker, the Young Bucks, and many more. Autograph and memorabilia cards are included in the set. In addition, upcoming Jazwares figures will include 3-packs of cards, which I expect will be a big hit for collectors.

PRO WRESTLING CRATE: (Note: The following contains spoilers of the contents of the December 2021 Pro Wrestling Crate– although, quite frankly, if you haven’t opened the thing by now, that’s kinda on you!)

The Contents: The theme for this month was Staff Favorites 2021. The two t-shirts are of Kevin Steen and Mick Foley (both are colorful and fun; neither I’d wear in public), autographed photo of Brian Pillman Jr. & EC3, a Glacier Micro Brawler, a Head-locked comic book featuring Nick Cage & Ron Funches, an Awesome Kong lapel pin, and a very cool Lucha Brothers Brawler Ball. For more information on Pro Wrestling Crate, go to prowrestlingcrate.com

In The News

Prowrestlingtees.com has a Sting Retro Micro Brawler available for pre-order until January 26th. One out of 100 orders will receive the chase version in green and black attire. The figure goes for $19.99 plus shipping.

Wrestling Superstore announced that an “All Ego” Ethan Page figure will be released as part of its Rising Superstars line later this year.

Things are pretty slow over at wweshop.com. They added a new Brock Lesnar t-shirt and poster, along with St. Louis themed shirts for this year’s Royal Rumble.

Impact Wrestling’s eBay store has autographed photos available of its stars in their Throwback Throwdown personas. Photos of Frank the Butcher (Rhino), Jazzy Fitbody (Madison Rayne), DJ 2 Large (Moose), and more are available for $25 plus shipping.

Shopaew.com is offering prints of some of its most iconic moments. The Memorable Moments prints include: Malakai Black’s debut, Sting’s debut, the Inner Circle winning Stadium Stampede, Hangman Page winning the AEW World Title, Dr. Britt Baker from her St. Patrick’s Day Slam match, and the return of C.M. Punk. The art prints are available in 18″x24″ ($24.99) and 24″x32″ ($34.99).

Speaking of AEW, they also added a shirt with Mark Henry’s Rampage catchphrase “It’s Time for the Main Event”.

This year’s Chris Jericho Rock N Wrestling Rager at Sea Cruise has been postponed to February 2-6, 2023. More information can be found at chrisjerichocruise.com.

Coming Up

Sgt. Slaughter, Lodi, and Bandido have virtual signings this week with highspotsauctions.com. In addition, pre-orders are available for an upcoming signing with Bray Wyatt.

I’ll be back with more next week including a look at WWE Elite Legends Series 13 and the AEW mystery crate.

CATCH-UP: NEW COLUMN – Wrestling Merchandise 101: New Sting figure and early contender, War Games set released, more