WWE Hall of Famer set for GCW debut

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

January 17, 2022

PHOTO CREDIT: GCW
Jeff Jarrett vs. Effy has officially been set for GCW’s Hammerstein Ballroom show this weekend. This will be Jarrett’s first match for the company.

Jarrett made his first GCW appearance by interrupting Effy’s State of Effy speech. Jarrett smashed a guitar on his head and their feud began from there. Effy made the challenge to Jarrett and the company made it official on Monday.

The Wrld on GCW from the Hammerstein Ballroom airs live on PPV on Sunday January 23. Other matches include Jon Moxley vs. Homicide for the GCW World Championship, Joey Janela vs. Matt Cardona, Allie vs. Ruby Soho, and more.

