AEW star our of action due to injury

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Eddie Kingston will reportedly be out of action due to an injury during this week’s AEW Dark tapings. PWInsider reported that Tony Khan confirmed the news and that Kingston will miss a few weeks.

Kingston had a breakout year in 2021 with a main event level match against C.M. Punk at Full Gear in November. Most recently, Kingston has been feuding with Chris Jericho.

CATCH-UP: Cody Rhodes reportedly working without an AEW contract