AEW star our of action due to injury

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

January 17, 2022

Eddie Kingston (photo provided to PWTorch courtesy AEW)
Eddie Kingston will reportedly be out of action due to an injury during this week’s AEW Dark tapings. PWInsider reported that Tony Khan confirmed the news and that Kingston will miss a few weeks.

Kingston had a breakout year in 2021 with a main event level match against C.M. Punk at Full Gear in November. Most recently, Kingston has been feuding with Chris Jericho.

