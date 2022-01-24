AEW star makes surprise debut for Progress Wrestling

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Anthony Ogogo made a surprise appearance for Progress Wrestling over the weekend in Camden, London. It was Ogogo’s first appearance for the company. Ogogo wrestled Hari Singh and won quickly in what was the first-ever UK match for a contracted AEW wrestler.

Ogogo made an impactful AEW debut in the spring of 2021 that culminated in a singles match with Cody Rhodes at Double or Nothing. Ogogo lost that match and his momentum was screeched to a startling halt due to injury. Ogogo has been wrestling on AEW Dark since returning to the company in December of last year.

