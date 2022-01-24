Ronda Rousey return discussed inside WWE

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

A Ronda Rousey return to WWE may be imminent.

Fightful Select is reporting that Ronda Rousey’s WWE return is considered a poorly kept secret and that it has been discussed inside the company. The report indicates Rousey’s name has been in the mix as a potential Royal Rumble entrant, though no confirmed news of a return date have been announced. Rousey has been training and per Fightful, there has been more chatter around the company concerning her return than at any point in time since she left in 2019.

Rousey is a former WWE Raw Women’s Champion. Her last appearance for WWE was at WrestleMania 35 in a main event match against both Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. Rousey recently gave birth to a baby daughter.

CATCH-UP: WWE reportedly considering date change for major event