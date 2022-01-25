Becky Lynch responds to Ronda Rousey WWE return rumors

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Becky Lynch took to Twitter on Tuesday and commented on the circulating Ronda Rousey return rumors. Lynch said she has been wondering if Rousey would show up again and that the WWE Raw Women’s Championship was doing great.

Was wondering if you’d show up again. I’ve still got her and she’s doing great😘 https://t.co/71meimu8Ns pic.twitter.com/Xy0IMfGUoY — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 25, 2022

Reports of Ronda Rousey returning to WWE picked up steam after WWE sources claimed conversations around her return were not a well kept secret. Lynch pinned Rousey at WrestleMania 35 to win both the Raw and Smackdown Women’s Championship. Rousey has not been seen in WWE since then.

