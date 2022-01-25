SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Vince McMahon is still in control of WWE, but Nick Khan has influenced the company with his media knowledge, while advocating McMahon’s vision for the company.

In an interview with the Sports Business Journal, Khan discussed a multitude of business topics regarding WWE, Vince McMahon’s vision for the company, and said when he joined McMahon, other key employees didn’t share that vision.

“Vince believed that WWE was at a place where it had earned a seat at the adult table, but others in the company didn’t see it that way,” Khan said. “For the company to be treated the way that Vince, Stephanie, [WWE executive] Kevin Dunn and myself and others believed it should be treated in the community, you needed executives who reflected that, who had range, who could get people on the phone and who could be taken seriously by their peers.”

Khan was a central figure in negotiating the licensing of WWE Network to Peacock. “In what is now a cluttered OTT subscriber marketplace, it only made sense to partner with somebody,” Khan said of the billion dollar deal.

Nick Khan joined the WWE in August of 2020 and has been an impactful figure in the shifting WWE landscape. In addition to the Peacock deal, Khan has helped usher new executives and new partnerships in the fabric of WWE.

CATCH-UP: Becky Lynch responds to Ronda Rousey WWE return rumors