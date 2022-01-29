Major appearance set for Monday Night Raw

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

After winning the women’s Royal Rumble match, Ronda Rousey will appear on Monday Night Raw. WWE revealed the news during the Royal Rumble broadcast after her victory.

Rousey entered the Royal Rumble match in the 28th position and tossed Charlotte Flair over the top rope to win. Rousey has not been seen in WWE since losing in the main event of WrestleMania 35 in 2019. WWE has not announced what Rousey will do on the show.

