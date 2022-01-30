VIP AUDIO 1/29 – WKH – Royal Rumble Rundown & Review: Biggest booking miscue, evaluating celebrity and legend usage, where booking was derailed at Day 1 and where it is headed now, star ratings (38 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Royal Rumble start to finish including star ratings, evaluating the booking decisions, pointing out the biggest booking miscue of the night, and details key aspects of each of the matches including the use of celebrities and surprises and legends in the Rumble matches.

