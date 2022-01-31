VIP AUDIO 1/30 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines including review of post-Rumble Raw, Taker’s return, Flair, Hogan, Ziggler aspirations, Ventura compared to Cole, Miz calls out Lebron James (157 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

•The Jan. 24, 2012 episode features an in-depth analysis and review of WWE Raw including the pros and cons of the final hype for the Royal Rumble PPV. One area they came up short, but more areas where they did well. Also, strong performances from Laurinaitis, Regal, Brodus Clay, Punk, and more. Where is the Ryder-Eve-Cena situation going? The outrageous comment of the week. Full segment by segment thoughts.

•The Jan. 25, 2012 episode features an in-depth analysis of who might win the Rumble and why WWE didn’t hype the match much, plus items on DiBiase, Maryse, McCool updates, Orlando Jordan, no Hall of Fame on USA, and more.

•The Jan. 26, 2012 episode features an in-depth analysis of TNA Impact with a walk through the show and a look at the strengths and weaknesses. It included a tables match main event with Storm & Hardy vs. Roode & Bully Ray, two Knockouts matches, Bischoff trainer mystery, Morgan pins Joe, Daniels still controlling Kaz, and more.

•The Jan. 27, 2012 episode features an in-depth analysis of WWE Smackdown including, just like on Raw, the Royal Rumble match again barely gets hyped, lots of developments with Daniel Bryan vs. Big Show vs. Mark Henry match, plus Orton returns, Brodus dances, and more.

•The Jan. 28, 2012 episode features a look at the latest news including TNA’s big TV taping in London, Jim Ross’s Royal Rumble picks, more on the Rumble, Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan making news again, Dolph Ziggler’s aspirations, Miz calls out Lebron James, and more.

•The Jan. 29, 2012 episode features the Ask the Editor format including these topics: Who is next for Cena after WrestleMania? Might Zack Ryder turn heel? Ventura-Cole heel commentator differences? Ross at WrestleMania? When did Shawn Michaels’s go cross-eye? And more.

•The Jan. 30, 2012 episode features in-depth analysis of Raw including Undertaker’s return, World Champ vs. WWE Champ, (or Vegan vs. Straight Edge), Record Short Divas Title match, John Cena saves Eve from Kane, and much more.

