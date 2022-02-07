Bryan Danielson set to be inducted into the ROH Hall of Fame

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Bryan Danielson will be inducted into the inaugural Ring of Honor Hall of Fame. The company announced the news via press release on their website Monday morning.

ROH announced the creation of a Hall of Fame in January and The Briscoes were revealed as the first inductees. Danielson is a former ROH World Champion and Pure Champion. Currently, Danielson is signed to AEW. He debuted at All Out in September and has major matches to his name for the company including bouts against Kenny Omega and Adam Page.

In ROH, Danielson had notable matches against Samoa Joe, Nigel McGuiness, Takeshi Morishima, Kenta, Tyler Black, and others.

