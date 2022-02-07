WWE officials meet with Ronda Rousey after Raw promo

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Ronda Rousey return to WWE isn’t off to a scorching start. WWE officials were forced to meet with Rousey following her uninspired promo in the main event segment of last week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that officials pulled Rousey aside for a discussion after a negative reaction from fans. The report indicates that Rousey is still upset at the way fans reacted to her near the end of her first run in 2019. On this week’s episode of Smackdown, Rousey confirmed that she will be facing Charlotte Flair for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania. Rousey won the 2022 women’s Royal Rumble match and earned a WrestleMania championship match against the champion of her choosing.

Rousey has been absent from WWE since losing to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 25 in New York. Rousey wrestled Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in that match, which was the first-ever women’s WrestleMania main event. Rousey returned at the Royal Rumble in January.

CATCH-UP: WWE announces two major segments for Monday Night Raw