WWE announces two major segments for Monday Night Raw

WWE announced two major segments for Monday Night Raw.

On the heels of returning to Raw last week, Lita will appear on the show, presumably to talk about her upcoming WWE Raw Women’s Championship match at the Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia. Lita confronted Becky Lynch in a surprise appearance last week and challenged Lynch to a title match. Also, Seth Rollins will face Riddle in one on one action. Both men qualified last week for the Elimination Chamber WWE Championship match at the Elimination Chamber event.

Elimination Chamber will air live on Peacock on February 19. Raw this week airs on Syfy due to Olympic coverage on the USA Network.

