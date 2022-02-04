WWE reports historic year, record revenues in 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE reported record revenues in their quarterly investor call on Thursday.

The company increased revenues 12% year over year to $1.095 billion dollars, a company record. 2021 featured the WWE Network launching on Peacock. The company also rolled out a live event strategy that entails running stadiums for key shows throughout the year.

“In 2021, we reached a significant milestone of over $1 billion in revenue, for the first time in the Company’s history,” Vince McMahon said. “We ended the year with strong performance across each of our business lines that reflected the engagement of a wider audience with distribution on new digital platforms, including Peacock, and the return of fans at our live events. We expect the execution of key initiatives in the coming year, such as the licensing of network content in international markets, monetization of new original series, and the continued shift to a stadium strategy for WWE’s premium live events, will further expand the reach of our brands and enhance the value of our content.”

WWE also highlighted the 2022 outlook. They believe they will break revenue records once again with an increase in live events, and growing revenue from custom content. In addition, future business opportunities WWE sees includes licensing the WWE Network to international markets and creating more original content.

