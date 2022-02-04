Newsworthy announcement teased for AEW Rampage

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tony Khan took to social media on Friday afternoon and teased a “newsworthy” announcement on this week’s AEW Rampage.

In a tweet, Khan said “in addition to a guarantee that we have some great wrestling tonight @10pm ET/9pm CT on @TNTdrama, I’m planning to drop some newsworthy info on tonight’s #AEWRampage! Thank you to everyone who supports Dynamite + Rampage! Come tonight for the great wrestling, stay for the scoops.”

Tonight’s AEW Rampage features Mercedes Martinez vs. Thunder Rosa, Ricky Starks vs. Jay Lethal, and Adam Cole vs. Evil Uno.

