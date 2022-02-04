News Ticker

Newsworthy announcement teased for AEW Rampage

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

February 4, 2022

Tony Khan (image credit Rubin Jay @ PWTorch)
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tony Khan took to social media on Friday afternoon and teased a “newsworthy” announcement on this week’s AEW Rampage.

In a tweet, Khan said “in addition to a guarantee that we have some great wrestling tonight @10pm ET/9pm CT on @TNTdrama, I’m planning to drop some newsworthy info on tonight’s #AEWRampage! Thank you to everyone who supports Dynamite + Rampage! Come tonight for the great wrestling, stay for the scoops.”

Tonight’s AEW Rampage features Mercedes Martinez vs. Thunder Rosa, Ricky Starks vs. Jay Lethal, and Adam Cole vs. Evil Uno.

CATCH-UP: Kyle O’Reilly talks AEW debut and workouts that optimize his in-ring work

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*