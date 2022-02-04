Kyle O’Reilly talks AEW debut and workouts that optimize his in-ring work

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Kyle O’Reilly believes that the reaction to his debut was more than just fan excitement to see him.

As a guest on the official AEW Podcast, Unrestricted, O’Reilly spoke about his feelings on his debut with the company and about what workouts have helped hone his in-ring work.

“I think the people were just excited to see me and Adam [Cole] and Bobby [Fish] all together,” O’Reilly said of his first time in an AEW ring. “It wasn’t just like, ‘Oh, there’s Kyle O’Reilly,’ but ‘OH, there’s Kyle O’Reilly and the three of those dudes are together!’ Whoa!”

On the podcast, O’Reilly also detailed how he maintains his shape in the ring and pointed directly to MMA training that gets the job done.

“It was something that made me a better pro wrestler,” O’Reilly said. “It made my footwork better. It made my timing better. It made all my strikes and my submission transitions better.”

Kyle O’Reilly made his AEW debut on the Holiday Bash Dynamite special on December 22. He helped Adam Cole defeat Orange Cassidy in the opening match of the night.

CATCH-UP: AEW announces collaboration with American Heart Association