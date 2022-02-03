AEW announces collaboration with American Heart Association

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW announced a collaboration with the American Heart Association on Thursday.

Kicking off American Heart Month, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and the American Heart Association announced a collaboration to help raise awareness and funds benefitting the American Heart Association’s “Life Is Why” campaign, and their overall mission of ending heart disease.

The inaugural initiative is a customized “AEW Has Heart” co-branded t-shirt. Now available on ShopAEW.com, $2.00 per t-shirt sold will directly support the AHA’s “Life is Why” campaign.

“Life is Why” is the American Heart Association’s consumer giving campaign that unites corporate supporters, consumers and volunteers in transforming communities by generating additional awareness around heart disease, which is the leading cause of death in the United States.

“We’re thrilled to support the American Heart Association, and we look forward to collaborating with this incredible organization to help support their mission during Heart Health Month and to continue the important work year-round,” said Brandi Rhodes, Chief Brand Officer at AEW.

In addition to the “AEW Has Heart” t-shirt initiative, AEW talent and staff will wear red in support of “National Wear Red Day” during the Feb. 4 episode of AEW: Rampage.