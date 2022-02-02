Brian Kendrick removed from AEW Dynamite match

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Just hours before his debut match with AEW against Jon Moxley, Brian Kendrick was removed from Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite show. Tony Khan confirmed the news after past videos resurfaced of Kendrick making antisemitic comments.

We’ve been made aware of abhorrent & offensive comments made in the past by Brian Kendrick. There’s no room in AEW for the views expressed by Brian. We think it’s best for all that Brian be pulled from tonight’s card as we gather more info. We’ll announce a replacement bout ASAP. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 2, 2022

Kendrick was recently release from WWE. He is a former WWE Tag Team Champion and Cruiserweight Champion. There is no indication on when or if we he will still work for the company.

