Brian Kendrick removed from AEW Dynamite match

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

February 2, 2022

Brian Kendrick (art credit Matt Charlton & Sam Gardiner © PWTorch)
Just hours before his debut match with AEW against Jon Moxley, Brian Kendrick was removed from Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite show. Tony Khan confirmed the news after past videos resurfaced of Kendrick making antisemitic comments.

Kendrick was recently release from WWE. He is a former WWE Tag Team Champion and Cruiserweight Champion. There is no indication on when or if we he will still work for the company.

