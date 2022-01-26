AEW World Championship match announced for Dynamite in two weeks, grudge match set for next week

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Adam Page will defend the AEW World Championship against Lance Archer on the February 9 episode of AEW Dynamite. On this week’s Beach Break episode of AEW Dynamite, the match was confirmed and a Texas Deathmatch stipulation was added.

A challenge has been issued to the #AEW World Champion Hangman @theadampage, by the #MurderhawkMonster @LanceHoyt: a Texas Deathmatch for the #AEW World Championship! pic.twitter.com/DMmqIVM0Lr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 27, 2022

Lance Archer returned on Dynamite two weeks ago and attacked Page. Both men confronted one another last week, which led to the title match. Page won the AEW World Championship from Kenny Omega at Full Gear in November of 2021. Most recently, Page defeated Bryan Danielson on Dynamite’s TBS debut at the beginning of January.

In addition, this week on Dynamite MJF agreed to face C.M. Punk. The match will take place next week on Dynamite, which takes place from Chicago. C.M. Punk addressed the Cleveland audience at Beach Break and said he wanted to fight MJF on the spot. MJF interrupted Punk, both exchanged words, and the match was made official. After, MJF, FTR, and Wardlow decimated Punk in the ring.

