FREE PODCAST 1/26 – WKPWP Royal Rumble Preview: Sam Roberts joins Wade for in-depth exploration of possibilities at event, what surprises to expect and not expect, plus GCW (137 min.)

January 26, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Sam Roberts from the Not Sam Wrestling Podcast and WWE Network programs to preview the Royal Rumble. They start with the Men’s Rumble with an exploration of who might win among those announced, who might enter who is not announced, and the pros and cons on various winners. Then they talk about the Women’s Rumble, the Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. Miz & Maryse tag, the three title matches, and then the match order. They finish with some GCW talk as Sam attended this past weekend’s The Wrld event.

