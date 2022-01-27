FREE PODCAST 1/26 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Barnett: Cody-Sammy ladder match, Cole vs. Cassidy, MJF-Punk-Wardlow, Baker promo, on-site reports, live callers, emails (153 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jake Barnett from ProWrestling.net with live callers, emails, and three on-site (spoiler-free) perspectives from Cleveland. They discuss Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara in a ladder match, Orange Cassidy vs. Adam Cole in a Lights Out brawl, a big MJF-C.M. Punk segment including their match announced for next week, Britt Baker insults the Browns, and more.

