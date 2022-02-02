2/2 AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS: Keller’s detailed report and analysis on MJF vs. Punk, Pac & Penta vs. House of Black, Rose vs. Soho, Danielson makes offer to Mox

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

FEBRUARY 2, 2022

CHICAGO, ILL. AT WINTRUST ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON TBS

Commentators: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

[HOUR ONE]

-After the opening theme for Dynamite, they cut to the arena as Jim Ross introduced the show.

(1) JON MOXLEY vs. WHEELER YUTA (w/Orange Cassidy, Danhausen)

Moxley made his ring entrance. Schiavone said the fans were going bananas for him. Orange Cassidy’s music then played and he came out with Danhausen and Yuta. Yuta tried to sneak up behind Moxley with a flying dropkick, but Moxley side-stepped him. When Schiavone said fans are enjoying Danhausen, Ross said, “He’s an Internet darling, no doubt about it.” A graphic noted MJF vs. C.M. Punk, Ruby Soho vs. Nyla Rose, and a “Hangman” Page promo were still to come. They battled at ringside, then back in the ring. When they dropped to ringside a second time, Mox walked toward Cassidy. Danhausen came up behind Mox and seemed to be trying to cast a spell on him. Yuta then dove over the top rope onto him on the floor. Mox came back with a sleeper in the ring followed by a clothesline. He finished him with a Paradigm Shift.

WINNER: Moxley in 8:00.

-Bryan Danielson entered the ring. Mox turned and stared at him. Danielson asked if fans want to see them fight. Fans cheered. Ross said he does. Danielson said he’s always wanted to wrestle him. He said since Mox has come back, they’ve seen a new Moxley. “Everyone, give it up for Jon Moxley,” he said. He said he watched him from where he was before and wanted to test him in the ring. He said he was the best AEW Champion. He said if he had a little support, he’d still be AEW Champion. He said that’s when he realized that they shouldn’t be fighting each other, they should be fighting together. Fans chanted “Yes!”

Danielson said he gets why everyone loves AEW, but there’s no reason some Millennial Cowboy should be the AEW Champion. He said there’s no good reason someone dressed as a dinosaur should be tag champion. And there’s no reason someone whose main contribution to society is a vlog should be TNT Champion. He told Mox, “We could run this place.” He said they could be tag champions together and Mox could be AEW Champion again if they were aligned. He suggested they take Wheeler Yuta under their wings or maybe Lee Moriarty and Daniel Garcia. He said they could train the future of pro wrestling together. Mox stood and listened. He looked at the fans. Ross said there’s a lot of truth in what he said. Excalibur said it’s a compelling offer. Danielson told Mox that it’s a lot to put on his plate, so he doesn’t have to answer right now. He just asked him to consider the possibilities and the greatness they could create and the legacy he wants to leave. He offered a handshake. Mox didn’t accept the offer. Danielson seemed slightly irritated, but then he told him to just think about it. He dropped the mic and left.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good opening match and good post-match segment. It seems most likely Moxley will say no and feud with Danielson right away, but it could be a fun ride for a while if they worked together with some younger wrestlers. Mox, though, seemed more irritated than intrigued as Danielson talked.)

-A video package aired on the Punk-MJF match. [c]

-Brandi Rhodes stood mid-ring. Excalibur called her the CBO. She said she loves coming back to this city and everyone is so nice. She said they’re in Cleveland. Fans booed. She said Cleveland and Chicago are the same thing – just snow and ice. Dan Lambert walked out with Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky. He said she should understand how bad it is for business when you start believing your own bullshit. She said they might have given her a reality show, but what she needs is a reality check. He said she can pretend Cody earned his spot in the company and that Chief Brand Officer is a real title in AEW “and not just something given to you to stroke your massive ego.” She said her Brandi-from-the-Block accent when she gets upset is as fake as the bulldogs that pop out of her shirt. “But you can’t pretend that you’re not getting booed out of this ring even though you’re standing next to a rich, angry, conservative, sexist AEW-hating old man like me. I almost feel like a decent human being standing next to you.”

Brandi asked Ethan Page why he was smiling because the only reason they hired him was to get closer to Josh Alexander. She said they should get to know each other. She said she’s looked into his past and he’s been successful in MMA. Fans chanted, “Shut the f— up!” at her. Ethan encouraged it. Brandi asked, “Are you done?” She said things are going pretty well for him, but not great. Another “Shut the f— up!” chant started. She said she’s going to just run right through it because she can. She said it’s a little telling that his best fighter got knocked out by Jake Paul. She brought up Amanda Nunes, but asked if it’s too soon.

She said he should spend less time in AEW and more time with America Top Tits. “Oh, I mean Team, same thing,” she said. Fans began chanting “Boring.” Lambert said, “All that charm and a quick wit as well,” he said. He asked if it’s time his whole family “goes heel.” He said the only face turn anyone will buy with her and Cody is with their old job “which was face down.” Brandi slapped Lambert. Lambert said he had a feeling she’d been in a fighting mood. He said he has a few more things to do before he goes down in a glorious fireball of cancel culture. Out walked Paige VanZant walked out.

VanZant entered the ring. Brandi leaped toward her. VanZant picked her up and shoved her into the corner. A crowd of AEW women wrestlers ran out and separated them.

(Keller’s Analysis: This didn’t belong on national TV. A total mess. Stupid insider references that belong on a show desperate for ratings from the Internet fan pool, not a wrestling show at or near the top of cable demo ratings every Wednesday. Brandi was a jerk, Lambert was a jerk, there was no one to like. If fans were rooting for Lambert, it undercuts everything they’ve been trying to do with Ethan and Sky for months. Why? Just why? The crowd’s hostility toward Brandi isn’t a good thing, it’s something that can manifest in damage to the brand. She’s not helping Cody’s cause. It absolutely comes across as if she’s getting TV time because she and Cody have stroke, and Tony won’t say no. That’s not good.) [c]

-Matt Hardy told Private Party in a stairwell that he was disappointed in their performance last Friday, failing to win the AEW Tag Team Titles. Bunny and Blade were also in the background. Hardy said he wants Sammy Guevara’s TNT Title. Andrade walked into the scene and told Private Party they lost. Hardy said Isaiah Kassidy is taking on Guevara for the title on Rampage this week. Marq Quen wanted the chance, but Hardy said he lost. Kassidy said he will win and take his girl. Hardy asked Andrade why Darby isn’t with them and signed. Andrade said maybe he wants more money. He turned and left. Hardy told Kassidy to bring the TNT Title to him. Kassidy said, “I gotcha.”

(2) PAC & PENTA EL ZERO MIEDO (w/Alex Abrahantes) vs. MALAKAI BLACK & BRODY KING

Malakai Black and Brody King made their entrance first. Then Pac and Penta. Pac began the match with a blindfold. Ross said the last blindfold match he saw he never wanted to see again. Malakai yelled at Pac mid-ring. Pac held his ground. He ducked a Black punch. Pac got in some early strikes, sending Black rolling to ringside. Pac took off the blindfold and played to the hard camera. Penta and Pac then did stereo dives on opposite sides of the ring onto Black and King. Black and Brody took over on Pac as they cut to an early break. [c]

Black eventually sprayed Penta in the face with black mist; the ref didn’t see it. Then they delivered Dante’s Inferno and King pinned Penta.

WINNERS: Black & King in 10:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good action, the type you’d expect with those four. I think Pac thought tearing off his blindfold would get a bigger pop the way he played it, though.)

-Cole sat backstage and gave an intense promo. He said he’s still undefeated. He said if anyone says Orange Cassidy beat him, he’ll slap them in the face. He said that was a fluke. He said everyone is going to see a new side of Cole. He said on Rampage, he is going to fight Evil Uno. He said afterward, the entire world will know what he wants. [c]

(3) NYLA ROSE (w/Vickie Guerrero) vs. RUBY SOHO

Ruby greeted Lars Frederiksen from “Rancid” in the front row. He sings her theme song. She fist-bumped him. Vickie laughed in the face or Soho as Rose methodically beat her down against the ropes. They cut to a split-screen break a few minutes in. [c/ss]

Ruby tried to fight back during the break on the ring apron. She lifted Rose onto her shoulders (although Rose clearly leaped a little) and then dropped down and slammed Rose’s face into the ring apron. Both landed on the floor. Ruby held her back as fans chanted her name. Rose then gave Soho a spinebuster. In the ring, Soho avoided a Beast Bomb and then landed her No Future kick for a near fall. Vickie pulled Rose’s leg under the bottom rope, so the ref stopped his count. Ruby jumped to the floor and went after Vickie. Rose grabbed her hair from behind and dragged her into the ring and delivered a neckbreaker. Vickie excitedly screamed. Ruby, though, came back and set up a huracanrana. Rose blocked it and went for an upkick, but she came up short. Rose then landed a senton off the ropes followed by a Beast Bomb for the win.

WINNER: Rose in 11:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good match from these two.)

[HOUR TWO]

-They cut backstage to Billy, Austin, and Colton Gunn beating up Jungle Boy. They tossed him outside into the snow. Luchasaurus and Christian Cage made the save. The Gunn Club ran away, squealing with self-satisfaction.

-They showed a split-screen of Punk sitting on the floor and MJF doing squats with Shawn Spears cheering him on. [c]

-Tony Schivaone stood in the ring as “Hangman” Adam Page made his ring entrance. Schiavone asked him about his Texas Death Match next week against Lance Archer with the AEW Title on the line. He said he has been AEW Champion for 81 days and he’s only had the chance to defend his title twice. He said he doesn’t give a shit about the Texas Death Match stip. He said he needs something, anything, and he doesn’t want to wait until next week. He told him to get his ass to the ring so they can give the fans in Chicago a fight.

Lambert walked out and said he’s surprised he showed up. He said something about the Blackhawks and Indians and how he’s a soft-ass cowboy. Jake Roberts interrupted Hangman’s comeback. He said people are telling him he’s starting to act differently, maybe because he’s having bad dreams. Jake said he smells fear. Archer ran toward the ring. Hangman dove through the ropes at him. Hangman then threw him into the ringside steps. Lambert tried to hit Hangman with a chair, but the director missed the shot. Hangman threw him into the ring, but then Archer hit him from behind with the chair. Archer then chokeslammed Hangman on the steps. He followed up with his Blackout move on a table at ringside. Archer then grabbed a mic and vowed that he’d become the AEW Champion next week. Excalibur talked over the start of Archer’s comments.

-Chris Jericho cut a promo backstage, addressing Santana & Ortiz not tagging him in last week. He said it was disrespectful and unacceptable. He said they started AEW together, so why are they suddenly worried about what Eddie Kingston thinks. He said he is the top influencer in AEW. He said he wants to hear directly from them why they did what they did last week. He demanded a full Inner Circle team meeting in the ring next week. He said attendance is mandatory.

(Keller’s Analysis: Jericho looked as healthy as he has in a long time there. Has he been on a juice cleanse?)

-They aired a segment on the Ricky Starks vs. Jay Lethal build on Rampage as a way to hype the Starks vs. Lethal match on Rampage this Friday. Also, Thunder Rosa vs. Mercedes Martinez and Sammy Guevara vs. Isiah Cassidy. The announcers hyped next week’s Dynamite, including the Inner Circle team meeting and Hangman defending against Archer.

-MJF made his ring entrance. He tore up a fan sign that said “Larry > MJF.” Excalibur said he’s walking into the Lion’s Den. [c]

(4) MJF vs. C.M. PUNK

Punk’s full ring entrance took place after the break. A loud “C.M. Punk!” chant rang out. MJF ducked into the ropes at the bell, but then took a cheap shot at Punk. Punk battled back seconds later with a barrage of punches in the corner. Punk and MJF did an old-school bit where MJF was sitting on the middle rope as Punk punched him, and MJF would swing backwards, then swing back up and get hit again. They dropped to ringside where MJF escaped into the crowd. Punk went after MJF, beat him up a bit, and then threw him back to the ringside area. Punk celebrated, then threw MJF back into the ring. Another Punk chant broke out. Punk methodically worked over MJF with a smile on his face. MJF avoided a Punk charge into the corner, so Punk sailed through the ropes to ringside. He grabbed his arm in pain. MJF kneedropped Punk’s forearm over the ringside table, then threw him into the ring. They cut to a split-screen break. [c/ss]

MJF worked over Punk’s arm during the break. Punk came back after the break with a top rope bodypress. He continued to clutch his injured arm and shake it out. Punk hit a running bulldog and then signaled for the GTS. MJF rolled to the ring apron. Punk bodyslammed him on the apron. Fans chanted “One more time!” Punk held MJF and invited a fan to slap MJF in the chest. The fan did. Excalibur said, “Tony, I’m sorry that wasn’t you.”

Back in the ring, MJF knocked Punk off balance on the top rope, then overhead tossed him to the mat as he held onto his arm. He scored a two count. Punk gave MJF a Pepsi Twist and fired up. Fans cheered. MJF pulled the ref in front of him to block Punk’s approach. MJF then choked Punk with tape. Punk told the ref. MJF shifted into a sleeper. Punk faded, but then powered out. MJF reapplied it and dropped onto his back and applied a body scissors. Ross asked how humiliating it’d be for Punk to lose to MJF in his hometown. Punk’s arm dropped three times. The ref called off the match. The fans were shocked and didn’t know how to react. They held their hands to their heads in shock. MJF celebrated. The ref raised MJF’s arm, but then looked down and saw the tape. The ref told Justin Roberts to announce the match was restarting. MJF flipped out. Punk rolled up MJF for a two count as MJF was chewing out the ref. Punk was suddenly back to full power after being completely knocked out 30 seconds earlier.

Punk mounted MJF in the corner and punched away at him. Fans counted along enthusiastically. He followed with an inverted atomic drop and a lariat. Fans chanted “C.M. Punk!” again. Punk set up a sharpshooter, but MJF kicked him off of him. Punk dropped to the floor with a thud. They cut to a break. [c/ss]

Back from the break, Punk made a comeback after blocking a pendulum piledriver set-up by MJF. Fans chanted “Go To Sleep!” Punk hit a springboard clothesline and then dropkicked MJF to the floor at 21:00. Punk dove through the ropes and knocked MJF into the ringside barricade. Punk sold a left knee injury. MJF went back to work on Punk’s arms and legs. Punk countered into an STF. He had to release it because of pain in his injured arm. Punk’s knee gave out when he lifted MJF. MJF small packaged Punk for a two count. Fans began a “This is awesome!” chant. MJF went for an anklelock, but Punk powered MJF into the middle turnbuckle. Both were down and slow to get up.

They both stood and exchanged strikes mid-ring. MJF thumbed Punk in the eye to take control. Punk landed a reverse huracanrana, but Punk landed on the back of his head and neck too. Both were slow to move. Punk draped his arm over MJF’s chest for a two count. They replayed Punk’s landing from two different angles. Schiavone said it’s not a match anymore, it’s a damn struggle. MJF grabbed his neck in pain suddenly, then clipped Punk’s leg. MJF then went for Salt of the Earth, but Punk blocked it. Punk went for a kick, but MJF ducked and slammed Punk to the mat for a near fall. Both were down and once again slow to rise at 29:00. MJF gave Punk a mule kick as the ref’s view was blocked. He rolled up Punk and put his feet on the middle rope for extra leverage. The ref stopped his count at two. They cut to another split-screen break. [c/ss]

MJF worked over Punk’s leg during the break. MJF bit Punk in the corner. Punk bit him back. Punk then stood on the top rope and delivered a top rope Pedigree. Ross said he hasn’t done that move in 17 years. Fans chanted “Holy shit!” (Quite the specific recollection from Ross on the spot.) MJF rolled out of Punk’s reach and then to the floor. MJF kicked Punk’s leg and set up a tombstone. Punk slipped out and reversed it, but MJF rolled him up. Punk then landed a high roundkick. He climbed to the top rope and landed a flying elbowdrop for a near fall that popped the crowd. Punk signaled for a GTS, but MJF again rolled to the floor. Schiavone said they’ve been told they’d stick with the match as long as it took. There were three minutes left in the hour.

Wardlow walked out. Ross wondered where his allegiance lies. Excalibur said Wardlow is under contract to MJF. Punk stood at ringside as Wardlow approached. Wardlow walked over MJF’s body and got face-to-face with Punk. Wardlow then backed away. Fans cheered. Punk limped over to MJF and threw him back into the ring. As the ref had a word with Wardlow, Punk watched. MJF then caught Punk with a punch with the ring on his finger. The ref turned and counted to three. Wardlow looked displeased at ringside. Excalibur called it “undoubtedly MJF’s biggest win in AEW” by handing Punk his first loss in AEW.

WINNER: MJF in 39:00.

-During a replay afterward, the announcers gasped when they saw that Wardlow secretly passed the ring to MJF at ringside. MJF handed Wardlow the ring before gloating from a cross-legged position in the ring as the show ended.

(Keller’s Analysis: Tremendous match. I don’t think the chokeout with the tape was needed, because in essence MJF beat Punk twice. It also didn’t seem like being choked with a strip of athletic tape would be obviously more lethal than a regular choke. Other than that, this was a main event that was paced like an old territory days house show classic. MJF draws from so many timeless and classic heel tactics. He’s more heel Jerry Lawler pre-WWE than anyone in wrestling right now in terms of using body language and pacing to get the most out of everything he does. Punk did a really good job selling his arm and leg to work that into the storyline of the match other than his sudden comeback after being choked out with the tape, plus played up his signature finishers effectively. This seems to give MJF the juice he needs to claim he should be next in line to face Hangman Page. MJF is so sneaky good in the ring even though his rep was that his mic work was his strength. He’s really proving himself to be on his way to being a main event top tier heel of this era, and he’s so young still.)