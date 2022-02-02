News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 2/2 – Keller’s Focus On WWE: Lots of details on Shane McMahon situation in WWE, what the final straw was, what the Vince-Shane dynamic has been, plus other news (16 min.)

February 2, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s “Focus On… WWE,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:

  • Details on the Shane McMahon conduct at Saturday’s Royal Rumble behind the scenes that led to Vince McMahon canceling all creative plans for him heading into WrestleMania, and what the final straw was that wasn’t actually related to the Royal Rumble. And is he actually technically fired?
  • Rey Mysterio’s remaining big moments and matches he wants.
  • NXT and Raw ratings details including ranking compared to other cable shows, key demos, audience dropoff, 7-day totals.
  • And more.

