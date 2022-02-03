FREE PODCAST 2/3 – PWTorch Dailycast – Honor Speak: Maitland & McClelland discuss The Briscoes being first inductees into ROH Hall of Fame, give a long look to ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard from 2019, more (114 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland talk about Jay and Mark Briscoe getting inducted into the ROH Hall of Fame. They also review ROH and NJPW’s G1 Supercard from 2019. They discuss who was and wasn’t advertised for the show, as well as the storylines going into the show, review all matches involving ROH talent including Jay Lethal vs. Marty Scurll vs. Matt Taven for the ROH World Title, Will Osprey vs. Jeff Cobb for the ROH TV Title and the NJPW Never Open Title, the Honor Rumble, and more. They also discuss if this show holds up and if in some ways it led to the end of this era of Ring of Honor. In the VIP portion, Chris and Justin go over Matt Taven’s reign as ROH Champion.

