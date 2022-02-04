2/2 AEW DARK ELEVATION TAPING RESULTS (SPOILERS): Bobby Fish vs. Robert Anthony, Best Friends vs. Chaos Project, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DARK ELEVATION TAPING RESULTS REPORT

FEBRUARY 2, 2022 (Feb. 7 air date on YouTube)

TAPED AT WINTRUST ARENA IN CHICAGO, IL

REPORT BY ERIC KROL, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Tony Schiavone, Paul Wight and Mark Henry will be your commentators.

(1) Bobby Fish defeated Robert “Ego” Anthony

Anthony is from suburban Chicago and is a teacher. His manager on the indies, Frank the Clown, was in the front row. Back and forth and Fish ended it with a kick to the head as Anthony was on his knees.

(2) Scorpio Sky (w/Dan Lambert) defeated Stephen Wolf

Ethan Page joined in on commentary. Sky with a side backbreaker. Brief comeback but Sky finished him off quickly.

(3) Julia Hart defeated Arie Alexander

Hart, wearing the eyepatch, acted more heelish, stomping Alexander in the corner. Hart submitted her with a leg hold on the neck.

(4) Dante Martin defeated Aaron Solo (w/Nick Comoroto)

Comoroto ripped up a fan’s sign, but it was a struggle. Let’s go Dante chants from the late-arriving crowd (snowstorm). Solo dropkicked Martin, who was outside bickering with Comoroto. Martin went for a dive but Comoroto jumped up on the apron, allowing Solo to get in some offense. Martin later dove through the ropes onto Comoroto, then hit his top rope flip moonsault finisher.

(5) Diamanté & The Bunny & Emi Sakura defeated Skye Blue & Heather Reckless & Queen Aminata

Aminata has been on Shimmer. Skye is from the Chicago area. Skye on offense on Diamanté to start. Sakura did the Freddy Mercury foot stomp/clap bit on Reckless and stretched her out. Diamanté did the same on the Queen as Bunny pranced around the ring. Bunny over Reckless in the end.

(6) Gunn Club & The Acclaimed defeated Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson & Lee Moriarty & Matt Sydal

Ref Aubrey Edwards with the biggest pop so far. Max Caster made jokes about Chicago’s murder rate and mayor in his rap. Faces on top until heels worked over Moriarty in their corner. An “Ass Boys” chant. Bowens put the boots to Moriarty. Moriarty tossed out Caster and got the hot tag to Lee Johnson. Bowens cut Johnson off with a drop kick, but Sydal tagged in and Brock DDTed Austin Gunn. Colten hit Johnson with the boom box and Austin pinned Big Shotty with a roll up.

(7) Best Friends (w/Kris Statlander) defeated Chaos Project

Your main event, or least the last match taped. Trent chopped Serpentico as the crowd woo’ed. Trent overhead suplexed him. Luther tagged in and knocked Chuck off the apron. Chaos Project did the Best Friends hug. Heel heat. Luther with an enziguri on Trent, then slammed Serpentico on him. Serpentico tried to return the favor but Luther fell on him. Comedy spot. Chuck with the hot tag and spin around sit down power bomb on Serpentico. In the end, Best Friends cleaned house, did the hug, and Trent hit his finisher on Serpentico.

