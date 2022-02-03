WWE set to bring pop-up store to Los Angeles

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Los Angeles will soon be home to a WWE pop-up store.The company announced the news via press release on Thursday.

The store will be operational from February 4 to February 14 and will feature special WWE merchandise that will not be available anywhere else. Items will include LA inspired material, championship belts, hats, and more. The store hours are:

Friday 2/4

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday 2/5

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday 2/6

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday 2/7

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday 2/8

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday 2/9

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday 2/10

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday 2/11

10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday 2/12

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday 2/13

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday 2/14

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There isn’t word on whether the pop-up store will make rounds into the other key WWE markets throughout the year.

