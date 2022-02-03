News Ticker

WWE set to bring pop-up store to Los Angeles

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

February 3, 2022

Los Angeles will soon be home to a WWE pop-up store.The company announced the news via press release on Thursday.

The store will be operational from February 4 to February 14 and will feature special WWE merchandise that will not be available anywhere else. Items will include LA inspired material, championship belts, hats, and more. The store hours are:

Friday 2/4
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday 2/5
9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday 2/6
9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday 2/7
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday 2/8
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday 2/9
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday 2/10
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday 2/11
10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday 2/12
9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday 2/13
9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday 2/14
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There isn’t word on whether the pop-up store will make rounds into the other key WWE markets throughout the year.

