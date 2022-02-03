HEYDORN’S DYNAMITE RECEIPT 2/2: C.M. Punk and MJF go back to basics in stellar main event match

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite has wrapped. Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and relive some of the madness.

-Well, I’m not sure if anyone else sees big things for Wheeler Yuta, but Jon Moxley certainly does. Moxley definitively won the match, of course, but he gave a lot to Yuta. Yuta is a well of potential right now, but if someone the likes of Jon Moxley is investing like that, it’s worth paying attention to the guy.

-A Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley stable? Sign me up immediately. It’s a home run idea, but Danielson playing a heel was so passionate and authentic that the suggestion to Moxley gave off a babyface vibe. More people want to see these two team up after that instead of fight each other. Am I right? Was it a miss? No, but the story may need a pivot because of how things went down.

-What in the blazes was up with Brandi Rhodes and Dan Lambert tonight? Tony Khan, get that off television. Not only were the digs a little distasteful, but the only purpose they seemingly served was to fan Brandi’s ego. Khan has to step in and take control of the Cody stuff at this point. It’s hurting the people he’s working with out there and the momentum of shows in general. It was time to pull the plug months ago. Now, it’s time to blow the entire thing up and start over. It’s that bad.

-Malaki Black and Brody King with a strong showing in a good match. Ratings be damned. They are over enough to shoot right into the tag title picture.

-Some good work between Nyla Rose and Ruby Soho. Another match is certainly on tap given how things went. If you add this into the title stuff and I guess Brandi and Paige Van Zant, and you have three concrete programs going on at the same time in the women’s division. A far cry from where they were a year ago.

-There was an AEW World Champion promo segment on the show this week. No, I kid you not, there was. Adam Page in the ring for a promo on Lance Archer. I swear! Look, Page’s promo was fine – good even. It was forgettable, though. Page still has not been established as the “A” player on the show, even if he holds the “A” title. Tony Khan should want that to change.

-C.M. Punk and MJF delivered in a main event that was filled with hype. They met expectations and then some. Some great psychology on display by both men and it led to believable booking throughout the match. The first fall in which MJF cheats with tape to choke Punk out doesn’t work if both men don’t set the table for it by hooking the crowd into the story early.

-Punk continues to hit new levels. He’s working a slower style right now, but a smarter one too. His selling effort opposite MJF helped get over the match, but also MJF as a credible threat.

-MJF vs. Punk 2 on PPV should be quite the spectacle. Given the finish this week, all signs point in that direction at Revolution.

