HEYDORN’S RAW RECEIPT 1/31: Ronda Rousey uninspiring in Monday Night Raw return promo

This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw has wrapped. Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and relive some of the madness.

-Bobby Lashley walking out as the new WWE Champion and taking full credit for beating Brock Lesnar answers any questions regarding his heel or babyface alignment coming out of the Royal Rumble and heading into WrestleMania. It’s heel all the way and that’s the right call given what this iteration of Lashley’s character has done for him. The goal now? Establish a realistic and credible babyface opponent for him to work with in Dallas.

-Brock Lesnar can bring it on the microphone. It’s not always a hit, but it is always authentic and that’s important. This week, he hit a home run. Lesnar was concise, wove a couple stories together, and did so with a charismatic flare all at the same time. He was a blast this week.

-Rhea Ripley has finally rid herself of the partnership and story with Nikki A.S.H. Fist bump. This is a good thing for her. Who knows if she’ll ever meet the expectations of her run in NXT, but I do know for sure that it had no chance of happening while tangling with a fake superhero.

-Don’t ….. want …. to ….. like ………… scooter race. Rats! They pulled me in. I didn’t want them to, but the scooter stuff was well done for what it was. I’d rather not have it on the show, but if it must be there, like last week, this worked.

-The Alexa Bliss return is giving me a headache. Get to the point, folks!

-The Miz and Rey Mysterio feud? Oh why the hell not. Count me in.

-WWE planted seeds of a Kevin Owens/Seth Rollins program due to Rollins not having to earn his shot into the Elimination Chamber match like Owens had to — shades of dissension all around. Couple things, though. This Rollins act needs significant work if it’s going to go babyface opposite Owens. Also, just not sure there is an appetite for this match right now. We saw it not too long ago at WrestleMania and while it was a good match, it wasn’t good enough to warrant revisiting in a meaningful way.

-Speaking of the Elimination Chamber and the Saudi Arabia factor aside, that match is stocked full of interesting angles and talent. The star power is as strong as it’s been in years. Well done, WWE.

-Austin Theory more than held up his end of the bargain opposite Kevin Owens. That was a good match and a good showcase of the upside that Theory has in my eyes. A big win too that solidifies him as a prominent up and comer.

-How about that Riddle and Otis match, eh? Great work by Riddle. He really has a knack for selling in a way that is very believable and that can grab sympathy from the audience. His likability helps to that end too and the entire match was built on that narrative. Otis brought it too and very much looked the part of a dominator.

-Bianca Belair seems to be in a holding pattern ahead of WrestleMania and there is nothing wrong with that. At this point, squash style matches will keep her hotter more than a goofy 50/50 storyline with someone she has no business going 50/50 with.

-A.J. Styles and Rey Mysterio, take a bow. That is how a TV match is done my friends. Fun stuff.

-Ronda, earth to Ronda. You’re on television in front of close to two million people. At least pretend you want to be out there. The Rousey demeanor on display Saturday and Monday would work as a heel – it’s supremely unlikable. She’s opposite Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch at this point, though. She’s the babyface and needs to find that voice quickly before this run of hers goes off the rails before it was ever really on the rails.

-I like the Lita vs. Lynch match. It gets Lynch another big win before WrestleMania and is fresh at the same time. Win, win.

