FREE PODCAST 1/31 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Heydorn & Vallejos: Royal Rumble fallout, Lesnar picks Reigns, Ronda and Becky confrontation, EC qualifying matches, more (135 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch Assistant Editor Zack Heydorn guest hosts for Wade Keller and is joined by the host of the “MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans” Dailycast, Robert Vallejos, to break down Monday Night Raw with listener calls and emails. Discussion points include Royal Rumble fallout, Ronda Rousey performance and future against Becky Lynch or Charlotte, Lesnar’s stellar mic work, analyzing Seth’s strange spot, Austin Theory’s upside, and more. Enjoy!

