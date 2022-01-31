News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/31 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Rumble fallout, Rousey speaks, Lesnar reveals opponent at WrestleMania, Elimination Chamber qualifying matches including Styles vs. Mysterio, Scooter Race (33 min.)

January 31, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including Royal Rumble fallout, Ronda Rousey speaks, Brock Lesnar reveals opponent at WrestleMania, Elimination Chamber qualifying matches including A.J. Styles vs. Rey Mysterio, and a Riddle vs. Chad Gable scooter race.

