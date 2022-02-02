Shane McMahon reportedly out of WWE

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

After making his return at the Royal Rumble on Saturday night, Shane McMahon is now reportedly out of WWE.

Dave Meltzer is reporting that McMahon is out of the company, but that it’s unknown whether or not his deal was terminated or if upcoming plans for him were simply dropped. Early in the week, reports indicated that McMahon was scheduled to wrestle at both Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 38.

Before Saturday’s Royal Rumble event, McMahon was last seen in a match against Braun Strowman at last year’s WrestleMania in Tampa Bay. McMahon entered the Royal Rumble match at number 28 and was one of the final four standing. McMahon also worked on the layout and booking of the match — a role he reportedly got heat for given how his specific role in the match played out.

CATCH-UP: Brock Lesnar chooses opponent for WrestleMania 38, enters Elimination Chamber match